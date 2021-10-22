Premier League – Arsenal – Aston Villa: The Gunners find success, Piere-Emerick Aubameyang scorer

Arsenal is moving forward. After two consecutive draws in the Premier League, the Gunners found their way back to victory against Aston Villa on Friday night (3-1), at the start of the 9th day. Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emile Smith Rowe have allowed the London club to chain a sixth game without defeat in the league, to temporarily return to one point of the Top 4. The Villans, them, remain 13th. Very little used so far, Alexandre Lacazette had his first start of the season in PL.

Arsenal (a little) trembled when, ten minutes from the end of the meeting, Jacob Ramsey reduced the score with a superb curling shot (3-1, 82nd). Then when, in the wake, Ollie Watkins came very close to take advantage, at close range, of a long touch badly negotiated by the defense of the Gunners. For the rest, not much to report among the Villans. Because this meeting, it is the men of Mikel Arteta who have mastered it. End to end, or almost.

Premier League Lineker: “I don’t understand why Lacazette doesn’t play more” 10/18/2021 At 9:40 PM

It all started very strong at Emirates Stadium. After only four minutes of play, Bukayo Saka created a first opportunity, but did not score in front of the half-open goal. Then, Thomas Partey touched the bar, foxing, on a poorly cleared corner (20th). Seconds later, the Ghanaian midfielder made up for it by successfully cutting a corner from Emile Smith Rowe at the near post. A fair reward for Gunners above technically and in intensity.





Aubameyang still decisive, Lacazette finally holder

Saka, again, could have made the break at the half-hour mark but this time stumbled on Emiliano Martinez. It was finally Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, already a scorer on Monday, who depressed the visitors after additional time in this first act, thanks to a penalty transformed into two stages, after a parade by Martinez (2-0, 45th + 6 ). A penalty obtained by Alexandre Lacazette, holder for the first time of the season in the league in a role of nine and a half or even number 10, and very voluntary on Friday.

Slightly less convincing after the return from the locker room, the Londoners however had the merit of killing the match quickly and successfully, on a strike from Emile Smith Rowe deflected by Tyrone Mings (3-0, 56th). One of Arsenal’s benchmark matches of the season, with the derby won against Tottenham. And this is reflected in the standings: Arteta’s men temporarily return to one point in the top 4, leaving their victim of the evening in 13th place.

Premier League Lacazette avoids the worst for Arsenal 10/18/2021 At 8:58 PM