Pro D2: after 34 defeats in a row, Agen wins again

Agen-Aurillac: 25-21
At last ! After a series of thirty-four straight setbacks spanning two seasons (including 26 in 26 Top 14 games last season) Agen won his first victory. A success gleaned under the direction of the duo Sylvain Mirande – David Ortiz after the ousting of Régis Sonnes. A test by Paul Graou between the poles, after an action launched in the Agen camp should have released the SUA (25-14, 69th). But Agen suffered until the end, even conceding a penalty in the last minute.
Bayonne-Aix-en-Provence: 47-19
After its defeat against Colomiers (27-26), the first of the season, Bayonne resumed its march forward against Aix-en-Provence. The “Best team in the Championship”, according to Mauricio Reggiardo, the Aix-en-Provence coach was surprised from the outset, conceding a try from winger Kevin Bly in the 4th minute. But the Provençaux were too crumbly to be able to compete with Bayonne, author of six tests Friday night.
Bourg-en-Bresse-Narbonne: 36-33
Bourg-en-Bresse came close to a fourth defeat in a row in Pro D2. But a test from the center Pierre Dupouy (75th) gave the Bressans a precious victory at the end of the match.
Nevers-Grenoble: 21-21
Uncomfortable at home this season, Grenoble confirmed that he knows how to travel by dropping a draw at Nevers. Tanguy Ménoret had the ball of the match in his feet with a penalty at 22 meters, shifted to the left, but the young opener from Nevers, 20, missed the target (78th).
Béziers-Colomiers: 16-15
Béziers narrowly won his match against Colomiers, thanks to a try from Thibaut Bisman, transformed by Romain Uruty, two minutes from the siren. A success which allows Béziers to integrate the places of play-offs (6th).
Carcassonne-Vannes: 14-14
The poorly classified duel between Carcassonne and Vannes gave birth to a close match from start to finish (8-6 at the break). Returning tied in the 70th minute (14-14), the Vannes did not give in, despite a final rush from Carcassonne in its 22 meters at the end of the match.
Rouen-Oyonnax: 25-16
After two defeats in a row, including a correction received against Mont-de-Marsan (45-8), Rouen reassured himself with a success at home against Oyonnax.