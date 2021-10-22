Pro D2: after 34 defeats in a row, Agen wins again

Agen-Aurillac: 25-21

At last ! After a series of thirty-four straight setbacks spanning two seasons (including 26 in 26 Top 14 games last season) Agen won his first victory. A success gleaned under the direction of the duo Sylvain Mirande – David Ortiz after the ousting of Régis Sonnes. A test by Paul Graou between the poles, after an action launched in the Agen camp should have released the SUA (25-14, 69th). But Agen suffered until the end, even conceding a penalty in the last minute.