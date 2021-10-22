Protesters with “a peaceful spirit”

10:15 a.m.

Protesters try to assemble in front of the CJEU towers. “For the moment everything is being done in a good spirit, in a peaceful spirit”, indicates our journalist.

9:55 a.m.

A hundred demonstrators arrived by the Red Bridge and cannot access the towers of the CJEU, blocked by police barriers. All dressed in white and red, they chant “Solidarnosc” and “Poland”.

9:50 a.m.

“We are here to give our support to the Court of Justice of the European Union”, indicates a counter-demonstrator, in front of the Philharmonie. “We must respect the judgments of the Court and we are here to show that there are people in Poland who believe in the values ​​of the EU”.

“I do not understand this demonstration because the EU has brought a lot to Poland and the Poles,” she continues. “I hope it will be calm,” she concludes. “But these people also demonstrate in Poland and it is very rarely quiet.”

9.45am

The police recall that a number is available to the population for information.

# manif_2210 #kirchberg – Hotline Die Hotline zur Demo. ist nun geöffnet. ☎️ (+352) 244 242724 ⚠️Zur Erinnerung: Diese ist spezifisch für Fragen zur Demo. eingerichtet worden. Für Notfälle welche eine Polizeiintervention benötigen, wählen Sie die # 113.

– Police Luxembourg (@PoliceLux) October 22, 2021

9:25

Horns, firecrackers and sirens are heard, according to the journalist of The essential present on site. “Hundreds of demonstrators flock to the Court of Justice of the EU, it’s a big mobilization”.

9h

Barriers and barbed wire between two tram stops, from the Philharmonie-Mudam stop to the Rout Bréck-Pafendall stop, and dozens of police to the Theater stop. Those who were not yet aware of the important demonstration of Polish minors, this Friday morning before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) must have been surprised as the mobilization of the police is important.

Helmets in hand and a smile on their face for the moment, many Belgian police officers were waiting around 8.45 a.m. for the arrival of the demonstrators near the CJEU in Kirchberg. As for the Luxembourg police, we found him earlier at the Glacis near the Grand Theater of the City of Luxembourg where the demonstration is to continue towards the Embassy of the Czech Republic. 2,000 Polish workers are expected.

The first demonstrators arrived around 9:10 a.m.

At around 9:05 am, the first demonstrators pointed the tip of their noses under an extremely bitter cold. Megaphones, Polish flags and balaclavas are on hand. The police put on their helmets and took out the shields before conversing in English and without difficulty with a first small peaceful group.

+++ More information to follow +++

(Frédéric Lambert / The essential)