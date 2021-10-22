PS5: a retailer stores huge quantities of PS5 and is controversial on TikTok

Even today, it is damn difficult to find a PS5 on the market and to get the white monolith discourages more than one: a video, showing a huge stock of PS5, has cooled more than one on the internet. ..

Since release, the PlayStation 5 has been a very difficult machine to find due to the shortage of some of its components – something which, by the way, is not going to end anytime soon. The situation is similar around the world and many people are desperate to get the console: as much to say that the video in question today will give a cold sweat to some.

Thousands of PS5s at Walmart

The media quickly went viral on TikTok : we can see a gigantic quantity of PS5 stacked in a warehouse of Walmart, huge American retail platform. “That’s why you don’t have a PS5: it’s because Walmart keeps them all to himself”, can we see in mention. The video is accessible at this address.

If the author of the video nevertheless claims that most of the PS5s have already been purchased, other media claim that his statements have not been verified. It did not take more to launch a controversy: Would resellers keep the shortage topical, to ensure emulation and better control sales?

When we look a little at the case, it’s a safe bet that this cluster of consoles is indeed … already sold. Even if the figure runs into the thousands, the PS5 achieves simply monstrous sales and order scores, including in the United States where the quantities are much greater than a few “thousand” units: in other words, looking back, the video probably illustrates a small amount of PlayStation 5 compared to the much larger demand. Regardless, the TikTok has been viewed more than 4.2 million times in a few days, causing the grumbling of many Internet users.





If you want to finally get your hands on a PlayStation 5, we recommend that you regularly check out sites that may have restockings. Below is a list of stores that have already scheduled or restocked PS5. In order to prepare yourself as well as possible, we advise you to register and already put your means of payment there in order to be as responsive as possible!

View PS5 Inventory At Amazon

See PS5 stocks at Fnac

See PS5 stocks at Cdiscount

View PS5 stocks at Cultura

View PS5 stocks at Boulanger