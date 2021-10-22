PS5: A State of Play next week, new big announcements

In publication on his blog, PlayStation Announces a new State of Play, which will take place on Wednesday, October 27 at 11 p.m. This new conference will be dedicated to third-party publishers, with twenty minutes of content dedicated to their titles on PS4 and PS5. Sony specifies that they will talk about updates and new content for their games already released on PS4 and PS5, but also announcements. We can therefore expect some surprises, since the post ends with these words:

(…) some revelations from our partners around the world.

Sony goes on to spell out a few details for those who would like to co-stream the event, and thanking their community of creators for coming together around the PlayStation events.





This State of Play will therefore be dedicated to titles from third-party publishers on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and will take place on Wednesday from 11 p.m. As usual, you can follow it on Twitch and Youtube.