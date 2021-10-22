Good plan news PS5 in stock with a falling price, but there is one condition

SFR is relaunching its special subscription offer with PlayStation 5 in Standard and Digital version! An excellent opportunity to combine fiber subscription and Next-Gen console. An undeniable asset for playing online and for getting updates as quickly as possible!

PlayStation 5: one of the most desired consoles available from SFR

It is true that PS5 shortages only make it more desirable. This is partly due to the shortage of components, semiconductors to be exact, which greatly slowed the production of Sony’s latest console.

Available in two versions, the PlayStation 5th of the name, is the latest addition to the Sony teams. Promising 4K Ultra HD at 120 Fps, the console also prides itself on being able to integrate features like Ray-Tracing.

As a result, in addition to Sony’s exclusive library, we have a console that opens the doors to a whole new dimension in terms of video game possibilities.

This is also what constitutes its craze, and which means that on the resale market, its price regularly flirts with € 1000 (against € 499 base price for the standard version).

But with SFR, you have the means to acquire it for much less with a subscription! Indeed, SFR offers a nice combo with a console and two controllers to choose from. In addition, you can even choose between the digital version, which is available from € 49, and the standard version, which is available from € 149 if you take the SFR fiber subscription and pay € 8 more. per month.

Buy the PS5 with an SFR subscription





PS5: the console at an unbeatable price with the Box 8 subscription from SFR

A fiber connection is more than a good idea with a PlayStation 5. In fact, you will have access to all the content available online in an optimized manner. And if you also want to take a PS Now subscription, on which you can play online titles, this is a must. This means that SFR’s offer offers a nice package with 1 Gb / s of speed! A great offer that will finally allow you to get your hands on the famous console! As a reminder, it is possible to choose between the standard PS5 and digital:

PlayStation 5 Digital + two controllers:

You pay 49 € straight away

8 € per month in addition to be paid (2-year commitment)

Fiber subscription of 32 € per month for 1 year then 53 € per month the following year

The Digital PS5 and the two controllers cost you € 241 in total against € 469 at the public price if we do not count the premium SFR fiber subscription which is imposed.

You pay immediately 149 €

8 € per month in addition to be paid (2-year commitment)

Fiber subscription of 32 € per month for 1 year then 53 € per month the following year

The PS5 Standard and the two controllers cost you € 341 in total against € 569 at the public price if we do not count the premium SFR fiber subscription which is imposed.

Buy the PS5 with an SFR subscription