PSG, OM, OL, ASSE… Ligue 1 in light on Téléfoot!

After 14 years of absence, the images of Ligue 1 are making their comeback on the Téléfoot show! Prime Video announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement with TF1 for the “distribution (…) of extracts of images from Ligue 1 Uber Eats matches as well as archive images of the 2021/2022 season. . “Prime Video Sport’s Managing Director for Europe, Alex Green, is delighted:” We are delighted with this agreement with TF1 and to promote the Ligue 1 Uber Eats even more to all football fans in France. (…) This agreement is excellent news for all fans. Our goal has always been to offer them the best of Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Téléfoot is a historic program in France. This announcement is a strong sign of our commitment towards them.”

Same story for François Pellissier, DGA Groupe TF1 Business et Sports: “We are very happy to be able, once again, to offer exceptional exposure to the Uber Eats League 1 Championship by making all the highlights and events accessible to as many people as possible. analysis of the matches. With the return of these images in the program, Téléfoot is also strengthening its position as a leading and essential football magazine “.





Finally, Julien Millereux, sports director of TF1, concludes, according to comments relayed by The team : “We had no more fresh images since the acquisition of these magazine rights by France Télévisions and its program France 2 Foot, in 2007. From now on, we will have images of Ligue 1 matches on Friday and Saturday which will feed the first part of the program “Téléfoot l’Actu” which will become “Téléfoot Ligue 1.” Then, we can also sell the Sunday evening game, we will also have something to enrich our reports, our large formats, our interviews premium. It’s a real service to our viewers. ” The images of Ligue 1 will therefore make their comeback on Téléfoot from Sunday 11am.