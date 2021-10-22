PSG | PSG – Malaise: The surrealist demands of Mauro Icardi towards Wanda Nara …

Football – PSG

Posted on October 22, 2021 at 9:15 am by La Rédaction

Last Saturday, Wanda Nara set fire to the powder by accusing Mauro Icardi of having cheated on him. If calm seems to have more or less returned to the couple, the Argentinian striker from PSG would have had some demands from his wife and agent before making his return to Paris.





In recent days, Mauro Icardi has gone through a terrible crisis in his relationship. Last Saturday evening Wanda nara, wife of the Argentinian, sent an enigmatic message in her story Instagram : ” Another family destroyed for a bitch. »It did not take more to ignite the rumors around a deception of Mauro icardi. In the hours that followed, the wife and agent of the formerInter confirmed her separation to the Argentinian press before flying to Milan with her children. The 28-year-old, eager to win back his beloved, did not hesitate to make the trip to Italy. The soap opera had a direct impact on the PSG, Mauro icardi having missed two training sessions and being forfeited the game against the RB Leipzig (3-2) in Champions League. Since then, the two lovers feed the story via social networks. If calm seems to have returned, Mauro icardi having returned to training this Thursday according to information from the Parisian and of RMC Sport , the Argentinian would have made some demands on Wanda nara to return to Paris.

Icardi no longer wants social networks