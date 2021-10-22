PSG’s XXL offer for Ansu Fati

If he made the decision to extend his contract with FC Barcelona until June 2027, Ansu Fati has aroused the interest of several flagship formations of the continent.









Faced with the press, the Spanish attacking midfielder admitted that clubs had come into contact to secure his services, without revealing the identity of the teams in question. Before the announcement of the extension of its lease which includes a release clause of one billion euros, Paris Saint-Germain was part of the teams in the ranks.

According to information from Mundo Deportivo, the club from the French capital wanted to make the 18-year-old footballer the digital replacement for French striker Kylian Mbappé, in the sights of Real Madrid. The Parisian management had considered recruiting the native of Bissau free, taking advantage of the fact that the player’s entourage is contesting in court the two-year option included in his initial contract with the Blaugrana.

Paris Saint-Germain were offering Ansu Fati a € 30m signing bonus and an annual salary of € 15m. The file will ultimately never be successful. First, because the 2018 world champion did not leave France during the last summer transfer window. Then because of the very clear career plan of the person concerned.







