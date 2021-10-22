Pyongyang accuses US of ‘double standards’

North Korea accused the United States of practicing “Two weights, two measures” about weapons testing, North Korean state media reported Thursday (October 21st) after an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the issue.

Read alsoKim Jong-un’s big leap back in North Korea

Pyongyang fired a new strategic sea-to-ground ballistic missile (SLBM) on Tuesday, the latest in a series of recent tests, prompting the United Nations meeting at the initiative of Washington and London. A spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry assured the test was not aimed at the United States and was being carried out “Only for the defense of the country”. “So the United States does not need to worry or worry about this test shot”, added the spokesperson, in a statement relayed by the state news agency KCNA.





US criticism of Pyongyang on “The development and test firing of the same weapon system that the United States owns or is developing is a clear expression of double standards.”, added the diplomat. “This only reinforces our suspicion” about the sincerity of the statements by the United States insisting that they have no hostile intention towards the Kim Jong-un regime, he said. -He underlines.

Read alsoNorth Korea launched ballistic missile from submarine

The North Korean leader met three times with then-sitting US President Donald Trump, but the two failed to agree on a deal ending North Korea’s nuclear program. Talks have been at a standstill since the failure of the Hanoi summit in early 2019. President Joe Biden has vowed to continue exploring the diplomatic path, but with a more low-key approach, looking for areas of progress.