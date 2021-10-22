Queen Elizabeth II hospitalized overnight for “preliminary examinations”

Queen Elizabeth II, October 12, 2021, at Westminster Abbey in London. FRANK AUGSTEIN / AP

After being put to rest by her doctors, Queen Elizabeth II, 95, spent the night of Wednesday October 20 to Thursday October 21 in the hospital to undergo examinations presented as “Preliminary” by Buckingham Palace.

While she is due to celebrate her 70 years on the throne in 2022, the sovereign continues to show good form and her hospitalizations made public are extremely rare. The last dates back to 2013, when she had spent 24 hours in hospital for gastroenteritis, and the previous one ten years earlier.

“Following the medical advice recommending her to rest for a few days, the queen went to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon for preliminary examinations and returned to Windsor Castle at lunch time” Thursday, the palace wrote in a brief statement. She “Keep good morale”, he added.

In shape

Despite her age, the death of her husband, Philip, in April, and the Covid-19 pandemic, the British sovereign continues to tirelessly participate in public events. She appeared again on Tuesday at a reception at Windsor Castle, near London, in the presence of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, businessman Bill Gates or the US climate envoy, John Kerry. Visibly in good shape, she shook hands without gloves and stood chatting with the guests, without a mask.

But on Wednesday, she had canceled a visit to Northern Ireland after having “Reluctantly accepted” the advice of his doctors to rest.





According to the PA news agency, the Queen’s brief hospitalization in recent hours took place at the King Edward VII Private Hospital in central London, where her husband, Philip, had been hospitalized several times before her death. . Her stay in the hospital was to be limited to specialist consultations but it was decided that she would stay overnight for reasons ” practice “, according to the same source, who specifies that she then returned to her office for “Light tasks”.

On Wednesday, PA had clarified that the queen, who is vaccinated, was not suffering from Covid-19, while the rates of contamination are among the highest in the world in the United Kingdom.

The sovereign holds the record for longevity on the British throne, which she acceded nearly seventy years ago, in 1952. Despite regular speculation about a withdrawal, especially after the death, in April, of her husband, Philip, at age 99, the head of state of sixteen kingdoms continues to participate in many events in public.

“We have the age we feel”

If she no longer travels abroad and is represented there by the heir to the crown, Prince Charles, her son, she participated in the G7 summit by receiving the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in June, presents decorations and receives new ambassadors to the United Kingdom, sometimes by videoconference.

Since the beginning of October, Elizabeth II has participated almost daily in public engagements in different places. She notably attended a mass at Westminster Abbey on the 12th, gave a speech in Cardiff, Wales on the 14th, or attended, on the 16th, horse races, her passion, in Ascot, near Windsor .

In Westminster, Elizabeth II was seen walking in public with a cane, a first since 2004. This was not the case at Tuesday’s reception. The sovereign is expected at the COP26 climate conference in early November in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tuesday, the British magazine The Oldie had reported that the Queen had refused the award he gives each year to an elderly person: “His Majesty thinks that we have the age that we feel and therefore does not think that we meet the criteria to accept”, had explained his services in the letter of refusal.