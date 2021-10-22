Queen Elizabeth II spent the night from Wednesday to Thursday in the hospital

At 95, Queen Elizabeth II must be careful. Buckingham Palace announced late Thursday evening, October 21, that the sovereign had spent the night in hospital to undergo “preliminary examinations”. And she’s already back at Windsor Castle, at lunchtime on Thursday, and “keep good morale”.

She had accepted “unwillingly” a medical opinion ordering him to rest for the next few days. And it is stille “unwillingly“that she agreed to cancel her engagements (including a two-day visit to Northern Ireland).

Proof that it is not in her nature to slow down: she kindly refused, on Tuesday, the price of “the oldie of the year” (“The Oldie of the Year”) What did the British magazine want in store for him? The Oldie. “We have the age we feel”, replied the sovereign, believing that she did not meet the criteria …





She appeared again on Tuesday at a reception in Windsor in the presence of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, businessman Bill Gates or US climate envoy John Kerry. Visibly in good shape, she shook hands without gloves and spoke standing with the guests, without a protective mask.

After having spent successive confinements at Windsor Castle near London and despite speculation about a withdrawal after the death in April of her husband Philip, Elizabeth II has recently participated in many public engagements. Last week she was seen walking with a cane, a first since 2004.