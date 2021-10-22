Queen Elizabeth II spent the night in hospital for “preliminary examinations”

UNITED KINGDOM – The 95-year-old Queen spent last night in hospital to undergo preliminary examinations before returning to her castle.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, spent the night from Wednesday to Thursday in the hospital to undergo “preliminary examinations” after being put to rest by her doctors, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday. “Following the medical advice recommending her to rest for a few days, the Queen went to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon for preliminary examinations and returned to Windsor Castle at lunch time” Thursday, the palace wrote in a brief statement.

No serious health problems

She “keep good morale“, he added. On Wednesday, the sovereign, who is preparing to celebrate her 70th anniversary in 2022, had canceled a visit to Northern Ireland after having “reluctantly accepted” the advice of his doctors to rest. Despite her age, the death of her husband Philip in April and the Covid-19 pandemic, the British sovereign tirelessly continues to participate in public events as she prepares to celebrate her 70 years on the throne in 2022. He has not been known to have serious health problems in recent years.

Last week she was seen walking in public with a cane, a first since 2004.

She appeared again on Tuesday at a reception in Windsor, attended by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, businessman Bill Gates or US climate envoy John Kerry. Visibly in good shape, she shook hands without gloves and spoke standing with the guests, without a protective mask. Last week she was seen walking in public with a cane, a first since 2004.

Read also

She is expected to lead a royal delegation to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow in two weeks. Earlier this week, the Queen turned down the award‘”Oldie of the Year” (Senior Citizen of the Year) Magazine Awarded She “politely, but firmly” declined the award, but sent a message to Oldie magazine with her “best wishes”.

On the same subject

The most read articles EXCLUSIVE – Maëlys affair: wedding guests where Nordahl Lelandais kidnapped the girl testify LIVE – New Zealand targets 90% of vaccinated to end lockdowns “Inflation allowance”: who will it address, how much and when will it be paid? Fuel prices: a “middle class” allowance of 100 euros for 38 million French people François Hollande reacts to the government’s “inflation compensation”: “It’s a good mechanism for a few months”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.