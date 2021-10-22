Quinté + on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Vincennes by night: the forecasts

Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Friday, October 22, 2021 in Vincennes, the Prix Thémis. Departure at 8:15 p.m.. 14 starters. European race. Harnessed trot. 2,850 meters. Great track. Baby walkers from 6 to 10 years old.

The lot is of high quality, with our favorite, the 10 Freyja du Pont, who has just behaved very well in a stronger field and that his young trainer Nicolas Bazire associates with Eric Raffin. Jean-Michel Bazire, he aligns two of his residents, the 9 Valzer di Poggio, which he entrusted to Romain Congard, and the 7 Victor Ferm, led by Christophe Martens.

On this course of 2,850 meters, where there are only four in the lead, it will be necessary to be careful of the candidacy of the 2 Payet, the engagement of which is as good as the safe form. It is a reliable base in this quinté and our last minute. Among the good outsiders, it will be necessary to be wary of 12 Jiel Equinox with David Thomain. he too can get all these little people to agree.





The predictions:

10. Freyja du Pont

9. Valzer di Poggio

2. Payet

12. Jiel Equinox

4. Falco Berry

7. Victor Ferm

14. For You Madrik

The last minute :

2. Payet

Results for Wednesday, October 20 at La Capelle:

The RTL favorite is 2nd, the last minute 4th.

The editorial staff recommends you