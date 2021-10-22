Razer formalizes its Zephyr mask, which does not increase skill in Cyberpunk 2077

Project highlighted sincethrough, the air purifying maskis now official and listed on the store, but without availability.

As a reminder, this mask highlights several original points, perhaps too much with, in particular, RGB lighting. The interest? None at first glance, but Razer wanted the deaf and hard of hearing to be able to read again on the lips and the front face and therefore transparent, with lighting. On the other hand, let’s not deny it, the lighting around the left and right filtering parts is completely incidental, but it’s RGB, so … We like.

/>



These filters are not only passive and Razer has also installed two fans that can be turned on or set to two speeds in order to renew the air and let the user breathe.







As for the accessories, and this is important, the Zephyr asks to change the filters approximately every three days, counting a use of eight hours per day. With a mask 109.99 and a filter pack 34.99 for thirty days, the bill remains relatively dirty and the argument of 80% less waste compared to conventional masks.

The Razer Zephyr is not a medical device, respirator, surgical mask, or personal protective (IP) equipment. It is not intended for use in a medical or clinical setting. It is not specifically tested against the COVID-19 virus, but offers the same functionality and adequate protection due to its 99% bacterial filtration efficiency index.