Razer unveils its Kunai Chroma fans, and … yes, but …

As we will see in other short stories,has decided to skip the second and very extensively completes its components catalog. In addition to boxes and motherboards (in partnership with), the snake mark attacks cooling and feeding.

But let’s start with the basics, namely the fans. And this is the series Kunai which opens the ball with 120 mm and 140 mm (26 mm thick) and RGB lighting in the form of a particularly simple ring which will be piloted directly via Chroma. Or not. Razer plays the compatibility card and therefore offers a fan with a PWM connector and a 3-pin 5 V RGB connector, evident in a certain sense since a compatible 5 V RGB control box Chroma came out some time ago.





/>



A good point, then, but things go wrong then, in a way that is quite difficult to explain: in 120 mm, the fan is displayed 49.99 the unit or 139.99 in a pack of three, while the 140 mm is 54.99 and 159.99 by three. Particularly high price positioning, for a fan that remains fairly classic on paper:

– 120 mm: 0 ~ 2200 rpm; 52.44 CFM; 1.35 mmAq; 33 dB (A); 18 diodes

– 140 mm: 500 ~ 1500 rpm; 103.43 CFM; 1.42 mmAq; 35 dB (A); 22 diodes

– Hydraulic bearing

– Two year warranty

If the 140mm seems to display a large airflow, the 120mm is given for a fairly low airflow and static pressure compared to its maximum rotational speed. On the other hand, special mention for the 0 rpm, as well as the number of diodes on both.