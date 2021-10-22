Razer Zephyr: the filter mask is definitely a reality, you can buy it

At the beginning of the year, Razer unveiled during the CES 2021 the Project Hazel, a protective mask against viruses. It was only supposed to be a concept, but the president of Razer Min Liang-Tan finally decided to make this idea a reality. After a test phase, the Zephyr is ready and you can buy it.

the Zephyr is presented as a portable air purifier and a smart and ecological mask. Razer Lab tested with N95 filters for two-way protection that lasts three times longer than conventional masks. Two exchange chambers allow air circulation, with two fans at 4,200 or 6,200 revolutions per minute. Razer also opted for a transparent design with an anti-fog layer and interior lights to keep users’ expressions easy (and allow hearing-impaired people to lip read in the process). Sure, Razer embarked in the Zephyr its technology Chroma RGB with a bunch of lights to control via the dedicated app on iOS and Android. The mask is placed on the face using a silicone seal with a double strap design, for comfort on all heads.





The Zephyr is available now on the website of Razer against € 109.99. You can also find a pack with 10 filters at 34.99 € or a bundle with the mask and three packs for 159.99 €.