Real estate tax reform: what to expect by 2026 – Economy







This is a new step towards reform of the property tax. The government has put into service on impots.gouv.fr a new tool intended for the 34 million owners of property or holders of a real right (usufructuary or bare owner, joint owner, etc.) in France. Called Manage my real estate, it allows owners to view all the built assets they own and to obtain the main characteristics: type, address, surface, etc. Do not hesitate to verify the accuracy of the information listed and have any errors corrected.

This service will quickly become an essential tool for owners but also for the administration. From the end of next year, you will be able to carry out certain paperless procedures, such as work requests or building permits. Then, at the start of 2023, landlords will have to indicate the amount of rent they receive. This information will then allow the administration to reform the property tax. This local tax is calculated according to the rental value of your home, in other words the theoretical rent it could bring if it were rented, to which we multiply the different tax rates of communities.





Obsolete rental values

Fixed in the 1970s, these rental values ​​are now totally obsolete. Thus, a very popular district of Paris has a lower rental value than a district of Toulouse. Likewise, old renovated houses are rated less than large HLM bars. The 2020 finance law provides for updating the rental values ​​of residential premises on the basis of the rents recorded in 2023 for a first application in 2026.

Changes that will not be without consequences. According to a report from the Institute of Public Policies of December 2020, cited by Les Échos, “the revision of rental values ​​should result in an increase in property taxes for the wealthiest households who live in more spacious housing whose value is higher. rental is globally undervalued ”. On average, “the rental value of the richest households could increase by 9% while that of the poorest 10% could fall by 5.6% after this revision”.