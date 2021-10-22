Real estate: why the French are blocking the renovation of their housing?

Posted on Oct. 22, 2021, 11:30 a.m.

Faced with the climate emergency, the objectives of the public authorities are ambitious in terms of energy renovation of buildings. This is one of the priorities for 2025-2028. The task is titanic to intensify and accelerate the “greening” of real estate. 11 million French people still occupy 4.8 million homes considered to be thermal sieves.

While the government announces the creation of France Rénov ‘, a new one-stop shop to facilitate the energy renovation of housing, households themselves say they are fully aware of the need to do work in their homes. This is confirmed by the 7th edition of the barometer carried out by OpinionWay for Monexpert-renovation-energie.fr (Teksial) *. Nearly 1 in 2 French people (48%) consider it necessary to carry out energy work in their home. And 15% of them say it is “very necessary”. This figure is up three points compared to the previous edition of the barometer (November 2020). And, according to the 2021 survey, they would even like, for a majority of them, that it be mandatory (52%).

However, 56% of French people surveyed declare that they have not done any energy renovation work (insulation of windows, walls, floors, change of heating, etc.) or that they do not plan to do so in the next 2 years. . This powerful paradox, between the desire to do and the inability to do, can be explained by the existence of many obstacles. “We can even talk about real locks, exclaims Jean-Baptiste Devalland, CEO of Teksial, who presented with Frédéric Micheau, director of opinion research at OpinionWay, the main conclusions of the barometer.

Confusion over aids

Obviously, purchasing power is the main obstacle to carrying out work. This is reported by 49% of those who say they consider doing renovations (45% of the survey sample). If they were to carry out this work, the French could spend an average of 2,546 euros. This amount is down by 525 euros compared to the previous wave of the barometer, and note its authors, it is “still insufficient to carry out effective work. This decrease should however be put into perspective because the budget remains 80 euros higher than that recorded in 2019.





Covid savings have thus given a little air to projects to improve their habitat. According to the survey, “2020 has been a special year because of the lockdowns which have allowed many French people to save money and have more time to devote to this work. “. It should also be noted that the average budget envisaged by owners (3,451 euros) is more than three times higher than that of tenants (1,121 €). While a third of those polled say they can allocate less than 100 euros to this work!

The second obstacle to the “taking action” of energy renovation is the lack of awareness of public and private financial aid dedicated to it. “While these aids abound, two-thirds of those questioned say they are unable to name one despite the massive communication from public authorities and private actors”, regrets Frédéric Micheau.

Thus, MaPrimeRénov, which tops the list of the most cited, only collects 11% of the responses, ahead of Anah’s aid. [agence nationale de l’habitat] and EWCs [certificats d’économie d’énergie], each at 4%, and those of energy suppliers (EDF and Engie) at 2%. The 1 euro insulation and the eco-PTZ (zero interest loan) also each capture only 2% of the quotes. “This largely persistent confusion on aid is a little contradictory with the interest of the French for energy renovation”, comments Frédéric Micheau.

In addition to the brakes mentioned, there is also a lack of knowledge of the condition of their accommodation. The investigation thus reveals that, if the energy label [mesuré par le diagnostic de performance énergétique ou DPE] is a criterion considered important during a purchase project (for ¾ of respondents), nearly 2 in 3 French people (58%) do not know which energy label is assigned to their home and energy renovation is not even spontaneously perceived as having a link with the reduction of the invoice. It is not the recent hiccups of the new generation DPE that should alleviate the household headache.

Finally, the lack of technical support and the lack of trusted craftsmen are two obstacles put forward by 25% of French people. “Households need a single point of contact to carry out the work in the right order”, specifies Jean-Baptiste Devalland. It is to be hoped that the new system announced by the government to improve information and advice and support households in this area does not add an additional layer of complexity.