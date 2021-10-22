More

    Real Madrid have a talisman for the Clasico, the new low blow of PSG

    MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Ansu, asshole”

    Mundo Deportivo looks back on the extension of Ansu Fati until June 2027 and is pleased to finally see a child of FC Barcelona remain loyal to him in the transfer window. 48 hours before the Clasico, we learn that Carlo Ancelotti plans to release his secret weapon by placing Federico Valverde in the right lane of the defense of Real Madrid. Jordi Alba, victim of an ankle injury, is uncertain.

    MARCA: “The NBA lands in Europe! “

    Marca drops a little bomb for all basketball fans and announces that the NBA will land in Europe! Regarding Sunday’s Clasico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid (4:15 p.m.), we learn that David Alaba is the bête noire of the Blaugrana with three successes in as many confrontations.

    AS: “Legends”

    As highlights several legends of Spanish basketball. The Madrid daily also returns to the case of the sextape between Mathieu Valbuena and Karim Benzema by ensuring that the tricolor striker of Real Madrid will not go to prison despite the sentence required by the Package.

    SPORT: “The 10 is not a pressure”

    Fati’s speech after his contract extension at FC Barcelona is highlighted by SPORT, which tells us that three clubs were dismissed by the heir of Lionel Messi before signing his new lease: PSG, Manchester City and Liverpool.


    The extension of Ansu Fati to FC Barcelona still occupies part of the Spanish press review but the Clasico against Real Madrid is already in everyone’s mind. For its part, PSG tried to recruit the heir to Lionel Messi.

