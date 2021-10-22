More

    Red Notice: Gal Gadot turns Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds crazy in new Netflix blockbuster trailer

    Entertainment


    Clement Cusseau

    Clement Cusseau

    Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for its blockbuster “Red Notice” which brings together the three superstars: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot!


    The three biggest stars on the planet have met on Netflix on November 12 for the release of the blockbuster Red Notice, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (The Millers, a budding family). A life-size cat and mouse game, the feature film follows the hunt for a high-level thief by a deposed FBI agent and a scammer decked out with two left hands.

    Digest of testosterone action and quirky humor, Red Notice offers each of its performers tailor-made roles: the muscular and unstoppable FBI agent for Dwayne Johnson, the sexy and poisonous thief for Gal Gadot, and the smack and goofy con artist for Ryan Reynolds. Shot in the four corners of the world, the film promises to be a great spectacle of the highest caliber.

    Most expensive movie ever made by Netflix (the budget would be around $ 200 million), Red Notice will be available on the platform from November 12!


