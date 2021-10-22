Reinforcement to ensure security around the referendum

About 2000 gendarmes and police reinforcements must secure the referendum operation. Arrivals will last until early December. Human resources but also material, with vehicles and equipment.

Sylvie Hmeun (Stéphanie Chenais)

October 22, 2021



They are there to make sure everything goes smoothly. Nearly 2000 men. The reinforcement device in terms of security was presented at a press conference given this morning at the High Commission by the bull, Patrice Faure, and the bosses of the police and the gendarmerie.

The objective is to secure the referendum operation and to renew part of the equipment of the internal security forces. Patrice Faure specified that all these reinforcements are vaccinated and that commercial flights will not be disrupted, because air transport is carried out by flights chartered by Aircalin.

The return of Christophe Marietti

Major General Christophe Marietti, commander of the gendarmerie forces, was specially recalled to manage the security arrangements for the third referendum. He had left the territory four months ago. This system is structured around three components: the territorial gendarmerie, which is in charge of public security, 15 mobile gendarmerie squadrons dedicated to maintaining order, and specialized intervention units.

Their missions: to ensure the security of voting operations, the securing of the collection of envelopes and the proper execution of proxies. It should also be noted that judicial capacities will be strengthened to deal without delay with facts related to serious disturbances of public order.

Details from Christophe Marietti:

“Three billion injected into the local economy”

For his part, Colonel Fabrice Spinetta, commander of the gendarmerie for New Caledonia, announced the arrival of just over 1,400 gendarmes. There are around 100 specialists, 15 mobile gendarmerie squadrons (1,100 mobile gendarmes) and soldiers on short-term detachment. Already this weekend, 250 gendarmes, all vaccinated, arrived at La Tontouta airport by a special flight chartered by the gendarmerie. They are part of a first wave of expected security reinforcements.





And they do not arrive alone: ​​130 vehicles will be dispatched and 30 armored vehicles for the maintenance of order and various equipment such as information and communication systems. “Three billion francs will be directly injected into the local economy”, specifies the high commission.

Beyond its daily missions, the gendarmerie will set up a reinforced security system around the polling stations in order to ensure the smooth running of the voting operations and to limit as much as possible any disturbances to public order before, during and. after the ballot.

30 new vehicles for the national police

The Commissioner General, Jean-Marie Cavier, Territorial Director of the National Police also presented the additional human resources with a little over 100 police officers and 30 new vehicles, 110 new digital automotive and portable radio bases as well as personal protective equipment, like helmets or leggings.

The national police will be responsible for “prevent any disturbance of public order around the polling stations in order to guarantee the sincerity of the ballot and in the city of Nouméa” and “to ensure vigilance on sensitive sites”.

Finally, Brigadier General Valéry Putz, senior commander of the armed forces of New Caledonia announced the presence of 250 soldiers as reinforcements, for a usual number of Fancs of around 1500 soldiers, and the arrival of two Puma helicopters, one Casa transport plane with their crews. The Bougainville, based in Tahiti, will also be there in maritime support.