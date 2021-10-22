Renault predicts production loss of half a million vehicles in 2021

The semiconductor crisis is one of the Renault group’s highest concerns in its press release published on Friday about its third quarter results. Many factories around the world have had to close for lack of components – especially semiconductors – to power production lines. Result for the French automaker: 170,000 vehicles could not be produced in the third quarter. And “despite reduced visibility for the 4th quarter”, he now anticipates a loss of production “close to 500,000 vehicles over the year”.

Regarding sales, Renault announces that it sold 599,027 vehicles in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 22.3% compared to a very specific third quarter of 2020 since it was the one that marked the recovery of the automotive industry after the paralysis of the first months of the Covid.

By geographic region, sales in Europe (which represent 53% of the world total) are down 26.3%. International sales fell by 17.3%.

Success of the commercial policy initiated in 2020

Turnover side, this amounted to 9 billion euros over the quarter, a decrease of -13.4%, and, according to Renault, this “confirms the positive impact of the Group’s commercial policy geared towards better valuing sales”.

In fact, the automotive group shows its confidence in the continuation of its commercial policy initiated a year earlier, since it has brought “growth in the share of its sales on the most profitable channels and at a positive price effect of nearly 3 points over the quarter.”

Likewise, despite the increase in production losses estimated for 2021, Renault confirms its objective of achieving a Group operating margin for the year of the same order as in the first half of the year. In this case, it forecasts an operating margin for the year of 2.8% of sales.

“Actions taken to continue lowering costs and optimize the valuation of our production allow us to confirm our guidance for the year despite the deterioration in component availability in the third quarter and reduced visibility for the fourth quarter, “said Group CFO Clotilde Delbos.

The manufacturer is maintaining its objective of operational free cash flow, excluding changes in working capital requirements, which is positive over the year.

In summary, to compensate for the worsening impact of the shortage of components, Renault is maintaining its 2021 objectives, which are based on three pillars: recovery in margin and cash flow, cost reductions and price increases.





Dacia outperformed

In detail, Renault sold 365,934 vehicles worldwide, a decrease of 24.4% compared to the third quarter of 2020. In the five main countries of Europe (France, Germany, Spain, Italy and United Kingdom) , the brand is making progress on the most profitable sales channels: sales to individuals are up 6 points compared to the third quarter of 2019, the pre-crisis period.

It should be noted that the E-Tech2 range represented 31.3% of Renault brand passenger vehicle sales in Europe during the quarter.

As for Dacia, the brand sold 138,375 vehicles, a decrease of 11.2%. Dacia, however, outperformed the market thanks to the success of New Sandero, the best-selling vehicle in Europe in the 3rd quarter, and New Duster, the best-selling SUV in Europe in the 3rd quarter.

Remarkably, on the podium of the best-selling private vehicles in Europe, these two models occupy two steps out of three (Sandero 1er and Duster 3e).