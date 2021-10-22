Renault suffers from semiconductor shortage: production down sharply and prices rise

The shortage of parts and semiconductors drastically limits the overall production of the Renault group, which is relying on a move upmarket in order to limit the impact on its turnover.

Due to a lack of parts and components, especially semiconductors, the Renault automotive group estimates its production loss at around 500,000 vehicles in 2021, after recording a production deficit of 170,000 cars in the third quarter. Between July 1 and September 30, 599,027 vehicles were sold by the Renault group worldwide, a drop in deliveries of 22.3% over one year.

The demand for electronic chips exploded with the resumption of post-Covid activity, while the production of these components was severely impacted by the crisis. The production capacity of the few founders who share the market, including the world leader TSMC, remains well below global demand. It will take several more quarters, if not years, for the situation to stabilize.

However, the automotive industry is increasingly consuming electronic chips with the modernization of vehicles, coming up against competition from other technological sectors which capture a large part of the engraved chips to equip their computers, smartphones and other connected objects.





Car sales returned to 1995 levels

As a result, analysts keep revising their expectations for global vehicle production, recently set at around 34 million units only. In Europe, the situation is very tense with 720,000 cars sold in September, a drop of 23% in one year and a level back to that of 1995.

Like other manufacturers, Renault is adapting: the brand relies on a commercial policy favorable to vehicles with high added value and delivers vehicles with parts that will eventually have to be replaced by those planned. Clio, Captur or Arkana, for example, were delivered with other mirrors and will be recalled for a replacement when the right parts are available.

This policy should enable Renault to limit the decline in its turnover to 13.5% in 2021, with an operating margin of 2.8%. The boss of the group, Luca De Meo, has also announced a rise in the price of vehicles over the next 12 months.