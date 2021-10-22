Rennes: Monaco-Lyon, Genesio offers Mars!

As we indicated to you on Thursday, the LFP plans to relocate to China the poster between Monaco and Olympique Lyonnais counting for the 23rd day of Ligue 1 (February 6) in order to increase the visibility of the championship abroad ( see here). Despite his affection for the Middle Empire, where he led Beijing Guoan until last January, Rennes coach Bruno Genesio greeted the proposal with skepticism.

“On Mars. Let’s go to Mars,” the technician quipped at a press conference. No, but I understand that our leaders are looking for solutions to the financial problems of French clubs. Now, go play an L1 match in China, apart from financial interest, I’m not sure what that can bring, and I wish the coaches good luck with the journey and recovery. “





“The Chinese are football fans so they will be happy. Could the stadiums in China be filled with Ligue 1 posters? I’m not sure. It will be difficult if it’s in a 100,000 seat stadium. . If it’s 30,000 or 40,000 places, it will be possible, “however, warned the former Lyon coach.

Read 3.356 times – by Romain Lantheaume on 10/22/2021 at 6:21 pm



