reproaches, tensions … Nothing is going any more between Philippe Etchebest and Glenn Viel!

Nothing is going well between Philippe Etchebest and Glenn Viel. Currently filming season 13 of Top Chef, the two restaurateurs do not really appreciate each other, as you reveal your new issue of Here, on newsstands this October 22.

An air of renewal is blowing through the Top Chef competition. A few months ago, fans of the famous culinary competition learned with amazement of the departure of chef Michel Sarran, after several years helping and guiding the candidates. On social networks, many Internet users were offended by the departure of the Toulouse chef. Suffice to say that the chef Glenn Viel did not have all the expected honors by taking the place of his colleague.

However, the three-star chef of L’Oustau de Baumanière had very tender words for him. “It is in Top Chef’s philosophy to renew things, to bring new energy. I am very proud to replace Michel Sarran. He is a great professional for whom I have great admiration. I am delighted. The show continues! ”, He told Télé-Loisirs.





“You are not up to Michel Sarran! “

However, it is difficult to regain the place of Michel Sarran, he who officiated in Top Chef for six years. And as your new issue of Here reveals to you, on newsstands this October 22, the atmosphere is particularly tense behind the scenes between Philippe Etchebest and Glenn Viel. The reason ? The head of the Fourth Wall has absolutely not digested the arrival of the young restaurateur. “You are not up to Michel Sarran!” He told him in the face, in the middle of a test, as reported to us by a candidate.

Moreover, the presenter of Objectif Top Chef finds many faults in his rival. “Glenn is very stubborn, he is too much in control”, (…)

Read more on the website of Here

VIDEO – Top Chef objective: Philippe Etchebest gets manhandled by a 4-year-old boy and it’s very funny

VIDEO Don’t forget the words: Caroline, second greatest maestro of the game, eliminated

PHOTO M Pokora shaves his beard and mustache: the singer is absolutely unrecognizable!

Elizabeth II ill? Why the experts don’t believe her

VIDEO Do not forget the words: Caroline treated of “cougar” by Nagui, this reflection which does not pass

VIDEO Top Chef objective: Philippe Etchebest gets manhandled by a 4-year-old boy and it’s very funny