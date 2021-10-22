Rise in sight in Europe, relief on Evergrande



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE AT OPENING

by Laetitia Volga

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets are expected to rise Friday at the opening after the record set the day before by the S & P-500 and the advance of Asian markets, taking advantage of at least temporary relief in the Evergrande case.

According to the first indications available, the Parisian CAC 40 could gain 0.58% at the opening. Futures are reporting a gain of 0.27% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.32% for the FTSE in London and 0.53% for the EuroStoxx 50.

European stock markets should benefit from rising gains in Asia where Evergrande recovered 4.26% after information that the heavily indebted Chinese group made a payment to settle interest on a bond, avoiding for the moment the risk of default of payment.

“I think that’s a positive factor in the short term, but I don’t know how long that momentum will last, whether it will continue into next week or not. There are so many different possibilities for this story to evolve. that it’s really hard to predict what’s going to happen, ”said Jeffrey Halley, senior analyst at OANDA.

The session will be animated by some results from companies including Air Liquide and Renault. And on the economic side, the first results of surveys of purchasing managers (PMI) on activity in European economies in October could make investors react.

A WALL STREET

The New York Stock Exchange ended in scattered order Thursday, the Dow Jones having been held back by the publication of IBM’s results (-9.56%) but the S & P-500 having set a new record in the wake of gains of major technology stocks, including Tesla (+ 3.26%).

The Dow Jones index fell 0.02% to 35,603.08 points, the S & P-500 gained 0.30% to 4,549.78 points and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.62% to 15,215.70 points.

Futures for the moment suggest an open without much change but not for the Nasdaq indicated down 0.5%. Intel fell 9% in out-of-session trading after posting quarterly revenue below expectations and said it expects its margins to decline for years to come.

IN ASIA

The Nikkei on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 0.39%, relieved by Evergrande although caution remains in order ahead of legislative elections next week and the corporate earnings season has limited gains.

In China, the CSI 300 index gained 1.19% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong 0.55%, supported by real estate values, the payment of interest by the heavily indebted developer Evergrande giving investors confidence.

CHANGES / RATES

The dollar is little changed against a basket of benchmark currencies after having benefited the day before from the announcement of a drop in weekly jobless claims to the lowest in 19 months and the increase in sales of existing homes in September to United States, highest in eight months.

The euro is stable at 1.1626.

On the bond market, the yield on ten-year Treasuries gained one basis point, to 1.6846%.

OIL

Oil declines slightly, with crude no longer enjoying the role of substitute in electricity production as the prices of coal and natural gas fall.

The barrel of Brent fell 0.56% to 84.14 dollars and US light crude 0.44% to 82.14 dollars.

(edited by Blandine Hénault)