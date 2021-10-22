Saints Row: New gameplay and presentation of organized crime | Xbox one

The reboot of Saints Row presented at Gamescom reveals 8 minutes of unprecedented gameplay thanks to Game Informer and a short trailer presenting the criminal enterprises has been released on the game’s YouTube page. we can expect this reboot scheduled for February 25, 2022.

8 minutes of gameplay and some missions

The first extract allows us to discover some missions taking place at the beginning of the game, missions presenting various and varied gameplay phases: chases, shootings against rival gangs, police officers, a fight in a bar … gameplay looks really intense and satisfying, retaining the spirit and character that made it so successful.

Building your criminal empire is possible in Saints Row

A second trailer was also unveiled to us, presenting in more detail the functioning and the management of your gang to hope one day to control Santo Ileso. There will be endless possibilities to climb the ranks and defeat your rivals.



