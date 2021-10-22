Saints Row: New gameplay and presentation of organized crime | Xbox one

The reboot of Saints Row presented at Gamescom reveals 8 minutes of unprecedented gameplay thanks to Game Informer and a short trailer presenting the criminal enterprises has been released on the game’s YouTube page. we can expect this reboot scheduled for February 25, 2022.
8 minutes of gameplay and some missions
The first extract allows us to discover some missions taking place at the beginning of the game, missions presenting various and varied gameplay phases: chases, shootings against rival gangs, police officers, a fight in a bar … gameplay looks really intense and satisfying, retaining the spirit and character that made it so successful.
Building your criminal empire is possible in Saints Row
A second trailer was also unveiled to us, presenting in more detail the functioning and the management of your gang to hope one day to control Santo Ileso. There will be endless possibilities to climb the ranks and defeat your rivals.
In Saints Row, there are many different ways you can build your empire and take control of Santo Ileso, and among them are the illegal businesses. You have the choice of what form your empire will take and what businesses you will create. You can also choose where to spawn them in the city, changing the landscape for unique gameplay, characters and rewards.
Amass the riches with the Shady Oaks Clinic under your control; go crashing yourself, have fun in traffic and watch the cash flow into the crates with these very real injuries. Take the reins of the booming drug sale in your food trucks, build your own Chalupacabra and make a name for yourself in the market while serving up Mexican specialties to your taste. You also have the Bright Future recycling center; all you have to do is find a place to dispose of the hazardous waste, for a fee. Avoid thinking about the impact on the environment, though. Otherwise, you can go for the Let’s Pretend and do a heist with your team. Or a 100% legal laundromat, yes, yes, I promise. Or an armory, as long as you do …
Illegal businesses allow you to set up your “not at all shady” corporations in Santo Ileso to rise through the ranks of power, change the city, and raise the money you need to make Saints famous in Santo Ileso.