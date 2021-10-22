Seized urgently, the Council of State validates the entry into force on October 1 of the new calculation of unemployment benefit

After deciding to suspend the application of the new rules for calculating the amount of the allowance unemployment last June 22, the Council of State finally chose to validate one of the flagship reforms of the five-year term. “The situation of the labor market and economic activity has improved significantly in recent months. (…) This situation is therefore no longer an obstacle to the reform being able to achieve the objective of reducing the use of short contracts “, believes the highest administrative court in a press release.





The Council of State had been seized in summary by several unions. And the summary judge therefore decided not to suspend the implementing decree setting October 1 as the date of entry into force of the new rules for calculating unemployment benefit. The highest court has yet to examine the reform on the merits and will judge the various appeals filed. “in the next weeks, after this urgent decision “, according to the statement from the Council of State.