series of optimizations for the sporty compact

The BMW M135i xDrive, the most powerful version of the range for the 1 Series, points to the tip of its hood, at the end of which a mesh grille painted in glossy black takes place. The latter conceals a powerful 2.0 TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engine developing 306 hp and 450 Nm of torque. Nothing new on that side, nor for the xDrive all-wheel drive which allows perfect control of the vehicle, whatever the grip conditions. The main novelties of the new version of the M135i xDrive mainly concern the ground connections, the sound of the four cylinders and the color chart of the model.

What’s up M135i?

BMW M135i xDrive (2022)Photo Credit – BMW

On the 2022 vintage BMW M135i xDrive, the camber of the front wheels has been modified to optimize the absorption of lateral forces when cornering. The suspension structure has been improved to enhance driving dynamics, the swingarm mounts have been changed and the springs have been recalibrated. BMW thus announces a “significant reduction of the body roll in the bends” whereas the M135i xDrive was already not known for its lack of dynamism…





The German brand wanted to improve another important point for sports enthusiasts: the sound. The disappointments of the four-cylinder were heard, so that engineers set about improving the sound of the sporty compact in the cabin. The sound distilled from the exhaust is amplified inside the vehicle thanks to the speakers of the audio system for an impression of enhanced sportiness on board. To judge the real contribution of this system, it will be necessary to get behind the wheel of the vehicle. With this type of system, a somewhat artificial sound is to be feared, even if BMW speaks of more “authenticity”.

The color M Sao Paulo yellow (non-metallic), as well as the colors Frozen Orange metallic and Frozen Pure Gray from BMW Individual are now available in the catalog. It will still take a little over € 53,000 to afford the updated BMW M135i xDrive.