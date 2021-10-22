she makes a pretty statement to him and evokes her desire for a second child

In an interview with Public, Clara Morgane, who is releasing her sexy new calendar, praises the personality of her husband but also of their daughter. And she confides that she would like a second child.
As always eagerly awaited, the sexy new calendar of Clara Morgane will charm the many admirers of the former pornographic actress. The opportunity for our colleagues from the magazine Public to collect her first impressions on this object of desire that she always takes the time to put on the page with as much awareness and quality as possible. For the new edition, the theme is based on freedom. A reverse to the period of restrictions experienced in recent months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. About confinement, the person also assures that she is doing better than expected. “We settled in the South, in the middle of nature. Our confinement, we spent it gardening, finding each other, supporting each other … I admit that locked up, I would have exploded. I am unfit for it! “, confides the iconic 40-year-old model.
Her darling Jérémy Olivier makes her perfectly happy
After this little implication including her husband, she evokes more clearly the nature of her relationship with Jérémy Olivier. She has been in a relationship for more than ten years with the Corsican DJ, father of his daughter, his 6-year-old daughter. Conquered by her “absolute intelligence”, Clara Morgane is delighted that the handsome kid has understood his way of life. She explains : “He understood that my happiness lies in my freedom, in my need to create. He helps me to go further in my dreams (…) He is not jealous that I am found beautiful. He is my photographer! We don’t hinder each other “.
Clara Morgane dreams of a second child
Moreover, the one who grew up in Marseille before making a career in Paris would not be against having a second child with her darling. She states laconically: “I don’t know if it will come, but when you have a child, you want a second: you never have enough love”. While waiting for a new baby to see the light of day, Clara Morgane tries to be as present as possible for her daughter. She is also very proud of her open-mindedness for her young age, as well as her skills already well advanced. “This summer, I taught him to read before he started first grade. An incredible sharing.”, she finally rejoices.