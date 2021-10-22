More

    she uses her lighter to see if her gas pump is working

    Coincidence or not, it would seem that gas pumps are attracting our nuggets of the day. Indeed, the most stupid videos that we have seen so far often take place in a gas station.

    Between the one who confuses gasoline and karcher, the one who fills his diesel trailer and now her, that’s a lot. As for the level of stupidity of each one, it is difficult to establish a classification. All of his videos are as dangerous as evidence of overwhelming stupidity.

    But let’s take a look at our nugget of the day. As she is at the gas station refueling, an idea crosses her mind. Does the pump really work? To find out, only one solution!

    Light a lighter and wave it in front of the tank. Obviously things quickly turn out badly and what had to happen happened.


    Everyboy inside !

    Faced with this scene, the author of the video quickly flees, and he does well. Still, let’s hope the fire was brought under control before things really got out of hand. Anyway, this woman should be deprived of the right to have a car or at least to put gasoline …

