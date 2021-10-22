Shortage of components: the pessimistic forecasts of the boss of Intel

Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel, sees a rather bleak future for the production of computer hardware in the years to come: according to him, the crisis should last at least until 2023.

We have been talking about it frequently in recent months: the crisis linked to the shortage of semiconductors continues to rage in the world of high-tech. Who says declining production also means very low stocks, which has a catastrophic impact on prices: just look at the graphics card market to see it.

Unfortunately, where some, like the boss of AMD Lisa Su, still expected an improvement in the situation in the course of the year 2022, others have a darker opinion on the subject. This is the case of Pat Gelsinger, boss of Intel, which produces processors in particular. On the occasion of the presentation of his company’s quarterly results, he felt that a return to normal would not occur, at best, before during the year 2023.

“We are in the worst period right now. During the coming quarters, we will gradually increase the production rate, but we will not find the balance between supply and demand before 2023 ”, says Gelsinger.

Consequences on the production of laptops

Intel’s results also highlight a 2% drop in revenues for its division in charge of producing chips for computers. An observation supplemented by a 5% drop in laptop computer sales, which the company directly associates with the problem of insufficient component stocks. This confirms other studies carried out in recent months, which relate the worldwide decline in laptop PC sales and the difficulty in finding enough components to continue assembling in factories.





Pat Gelsinger also points out that the problem is not always linked only to the missing processor. “You can have the processor, but no LCD screen or no WiFi. Data centers are currently having a hard time finding power or network chips ”, he explains. In the case of laptops, fewer components mean less production, and therefore fewer products to sell on store shelves.

Laptops therefore present themselves as a new declared victim of the current crisis, a crisis that could well drag on for several years. This should not help the affairs of users who hoped to switch machines to a recent model in the coming months. As for Intel, we can’t help but think that the company has really chosen the right time to launch into the graphics card market …

