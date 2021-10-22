Showdown between But-Conforama and its suppliers

Furniture manufacturers complain that they are already under pressure from But while the takeover of Conforama has not yet been validated. The Competition Authority is concerned about the dependence of the sector.

This is one of the hottest issues of the Competition Authority. Behind the media marriages between TF1 and M6 and the one, to come, between Hachette and Editis, it is currently the takeover of Conforama by But that poses the most problems.

The independent authority began a month ago a “in-depth” examination of this operation which had been largely pushed by the public authorities in the summer of 2020, in the midst of a pandemic. The stake was clear: to save Conforama, on the verge of bankruptcy, and its 7,500 employees. Today, the French anti-trust explains that it is worried about the “dependence of suppliers on Mobilux”, the current owner of But and Conforama.

On the front of “duplicate” stores, the situation is not critical. Admittedly, 75 of the 172 Conforama stores are close to those of But, but no player in the sector is pushing to close them.

“We need as many stores as possible to keep selling,” explains a furniture manufacturer.

It is also the argument of Goal which promised to keep the two distinct brands. According to several sources close to the two brands, a maximum of fifteen stores could be closed.

Half of the turnover at stake

The real problem with furniture suppliers is that they worry about being crushed by the new group. For some, the two brands can account for up to half of their turnover, such as Gautier, Demeyere or the bed manufacturer, Adova, which brings together the Treca and Simmons brands. The subject is very sensitive because the furniture industry, already fragile for several years, has 40,000 jobs in France, 25% of which depend on But and Conforama.

The standoff has already started. In recent months, several manufacturers have complained to the Competition Authority that they have already been put under pressure by But. A purchasing center common to the two brands, called “GigaFrance”, has been created.

“We have already had meetings with officials of But and Conforama when the two brands are not yet married”, astonished a leader of the sector.

In fact, the Autorité de la concurrence explains that it provided a “derogation in order to carry out the operation and continue the activity”. An exceptional measure while Conforama was on the verge of filing for bankruptcy.





Divergences within the sector

Small suppliers complain that this joint company, GigaFrance, “asks for great efforts on prices” plagues a manufacturer who prefers to remain anonymous. Some advance price reductions of up to 15% while “the prices of raw materials have increased a lot”, specifies one of them. And accuse But-Conforama of claiming “rear margins” from them. They alerted the Ministry of SMEs Alain Griset as well as the General Directorate for the Repression of Fraud (DGCCRF).

Others, like Parisot, prefer to see the glass half full: “if the positioning of the two brands changes to limit the price war, it will be good for us too” explains Jean-Charles Parisot. For years, the competition between But and Conforama had been fierce. From now on, the first should move upmarket, leaving Conforama with low-cost products.

A powerful purchasing center

Parisot has just married a competitor, Alsapan, which allows him to reduce his dependence on Goal and Conforama. The two brands thus only account for 12% of its turnover against 25% previously. It has also opened factories in Eastern Europe to reduce costs. Others chose Portugal. Small French suppliers fear that But-Conforama will put them even more in competition with furniture manufacturers in Eastern Europe. Because their parent company, the Austrian group Lutz, already supplies itself there for its local brands in around ten countries. Faced with their gigantic purchasing center “Giga International”, with 11 billion turnover and 45,000 employees worldwide, small French manufacturers do not weigh heavily.

Contacted, the management of But declined to comment. But someone close to the distributor qualifies: “the vast majority of our suppliers were relieved that But bought Conforama, otherwise many would have gone bankrupt”. In the profession, many brands believe that small French suppliers have missed the shift in relocation to cheaper countries. And that the marriage between But and Conforama will force them to move or to form an alliance.

The furniture industry asks the Competition Authority to “dissolve GigaFrance”, explains a manager, the purchasing center of But and Conforama exerting too much pressure on them. The decision is expected by the end of the year.