SNCF launches Business Première on the Paris-Lyon TGV

The group is creating a high-end class where passengers will be entitled to a meal served in their seat.

In November ? More likely in December? If Trenitalia does not yet give a date, the Italian rail operator is no secret: it will launch TGVs on the Paris-Lyon axis with an extension to Milan.

In a monopoly situation on the TGV for a long time, the SNCF does not intend to stand idly by. Especially since the Paris-Lyon is the most profitable line. For more than a year, it has been offering its low-cost TGV trains on this axis of Ouigo, up to two return trips per day.

In addition, it is strengthening its premium offer, by creating a Business Première, with services superior to the Premier. ” From now on, we will have three classes in our Paris-Lyon TGVs: the second, the Première and the Business Première on the model of what we offer in the Eurostar and the Thalys », Affirms Alain Krakovitch, director of Voyages SNCF.

Faster boarding

In Business Première, passengers will be pampered: as in business class airplanes, they will have a dedicated queue so that they do not have to wait for boarding and a meal or snack will be served in their seat. In addition, he will be able to access a specific Internet portal with a range of games, films to watch or newspapers to consult.





In addition, the SNCF will gradually deploy on this axis 17 renovated trainsets which will offer a better comfort on the model of what one finds on the TGV Paris-Bordeaux. This will be true in all classes but especially in Business Première: the seats are more enveloping, the tablet is larger to facilitate work on the computer, a USB port and a power outlet are provided for each seat, a reading light improves the visual comfort and there will be 40% fewer seats in the four-seat squares face-to-face.

And, as in the business class of planes, the price of Business Première on Paris-Lyon will be very high: 142 euros per trip for those who have no card and 78 euros for holders of the Liberté card at 279 or 379 euros per year. In short, it will cost much more than the Premiere: today, the Paris-Lyon ticket for October 26 at 7.28am is sold for 80 euros.

SNCF wants to extend this initiative to other TGV lines: ” We are considering offering Business Première also in Paris-Bordeaux, Paris-Rennes and Paris-Strasbourg », Underlines Alain Krakovitch.

The fact remains that before generalizing this offer, the SNCF will have to break it in. Because the public group is not used to offering premium services. And he still has a few points to review: for example, there is no glass of wine to accompany the snack. The sparkling water offered is Cristaline which does not rhyme with premium. The cardboard packaging in which the dishes are placed are a bit sketchy … Not to mention that access to wi-fi is always uncertain. SNCF has a few weeks left to improve in order to better resist the arrival of Trentitalia on the TGV.