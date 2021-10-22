SNCF plans eight TGV Atlantique out of ten in circulation on Saturday

SNCF announced on Friday October 22 that it would run eight TGV Atlantique out of ten on Saturday, improving its initial traffic forecasts, while the drivers of these TGVs are called on strike by three unions, from Friday at noon until noon. at Monday at noon.

For this first holiday weekend of All Saints, the rail group had initially planned two TGV Atlantique out of three in circulation on Saturday, but the traffic will be “Improved” – going from 66% to 80% of the trains insured -, thanks to “The mobilization of all available teams” and to “The optimization of the organization of the transport plan”, he explained.

The forecasts for Friday and Sunday are unchanged, said a spokesperson at Agence France-Presse (AFP). The SNCF, which will thus circulate nine TGV Atlantique out of ten on Friday, then two out of three trains on Sunday, recalled that:

“Each customer has already been contacted to be individually informed about the running of their train, and can be reimbursed or exchanged for their ticket for another date, free of charge. “

Normal traffic on all other TGV axes

Limited to “The TGV Atlantique axis”, this social movement “Concerns the TGV Inoui and Ouigo from and to Brittany, Pays de la Loire, Center-Val de Loire, New Aquitaine and Toulouse”, stressed the group. “The transport plan is therefore normal on all other TGV axes”, he added. The forecast for Monday morning is not yet known.





The CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots unions call on TGV Atlantique drivers to strike from Friday noon to Monday noon to protest in particular against their working conditions and their salaries.

Negotiations, carried out for several days with the management, had not made it possible to lift this call to strike, which could be renewed every weekend, from Friday noon to Monday noon. This strike notice is “Unlimited”, noted Fabien Dumas, Federal Secretary of SUD-Rail, believing that the movement could “Extend to controllers”.

In a common leaflet, the CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and the CFDT-Cheminots explain that ” since weeks “, they “Keep calling the management on the growing discontent” train drivers on the TGV Atlantique axis, who suffer from “Disorganization”, with working days “Degraded”, “Always longer”, and “A decrease in average compensation”. They also protest against “The decline in the workforce”, which leads to “Refusal of leave”. According to Mr. Dumas, the three unions “Must meet on Monday to take stock and consider what to do next”.

