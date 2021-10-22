SNCF strike in Occitanie: train traffic disrupted this weekend for your departure on vacation

A call to strike on questions of remuneration and working conditions was launched by three unions for the start of the All Saints holidays. Part of the Occitanie region will be impacted by this strike.

The start of the All Saints holidays will not go as planned for some. Indeed, a call for a joint strike has been launched by the CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots and will affect the circulation of TGV Inoui and Ouigo of the TGV Atlantique axis, said SNCF in a statement. This call runs from Friday noon to Monday noon.

u2139 ufe0f Due to a strike call, the transport plan @TGVINOUI and @OUIGO is reduced on the Atlantic Axis: 22/10: 9/10 trains

23 and 24/10: 2/3 trains

If your train is impacted, you will be contacted by email or SMS. – SNCF (@SNCF) October 21, 2021

Disruptions to be expected also in Occitania

SNCF announces cancellations for night Intercités are to be expected on Sunday October 24 on the lines Paris-Toulouse, Paris-Latour De Carol and Paris-Rodez for “modernization work on the tracks at Toury and between Toulouse and Latour de Carol”.

Exchange and refund possible

SNCF management ensures that “each customer concerned (will be) contacted in order to inform them about the circulation of their train”. Travelers will be able “to be reimbursed or to exchange” their ticket “for another date and this free of charge,” added the SNCF.

Nevertheless, travelers who have not yet booked are encouraged to “postpone their trip”.