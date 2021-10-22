Sodiaal goes the extra mile in cheese

The owner of Entremont wants to invest 170 million euros over five years in his French cheese factories.

Sliced, cubed, in sauce, as an aperitif or as a raclette … Never have the French seemed to appreciate cheese so much as since the start of the health crisis.

This is evidenced by the 8.5% jump in sales in supermarkets in 2020. A success symbolized by the explosion of raclette cheeses, sales of which have increased between three and four during periods of confinement and curfew. In order not to miss the boat, the Sodiaal cooperative (Candia, Entremont, etc.), which generates 30% of its activity in cheeses, or 1.4 billion euros in turnover, is working hard.

The group, which is inaugurating this Thursday the 25% extension of its Saint-Flour cheese dairy (Cantal), plans to invest 170 million over the next five years in its 40 French cheese factories. “This concerns both the increase in production capacities and the development of packaging for our everyday cheeses as well as our protected designation of origin (PDO) sectors”, clarifies Olivier