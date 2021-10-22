More

    Sodiaal goes the extra mile in cheese

    Business


    The owner of Entremont wants to invest 170 million euros over five years in his French cheese factories.

    Sliced, cubed, in sauce, as an aperitif or as a raclette … Never have the French seemed to appreciate cheese so much as since the start of the health crisis.

    This is evidenced by the 8.5% jump in sales in supermarkets in 2020. A success symbolized by the explosion of raclette cheeses, sales of which have increased between three and four during periods of confinement and curfew. In order not to miss the boat, the Sodiaal cooperative (Candia, Entremont, etc.), which generates 30% of its activity in cheeses, or 1.4 billion euros in turnover, is working hard.

    Read alsoThe path to more intensive agriculture to better protect biodiversity

    The group, which is inaugurating this Thursday the 25% extension of its Saint-Flour cheese dairy (Cantal), plans to invest 170 million over the next five years in its 40 French cheese factories. “This concerns both the increase in production capacities and the development of packaging for our everyday cheeses as well as our protected designation of origin (PDO) sectors”, clarifies Olivier

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 69% left to discover.


    To cultivate one’s freedom is to cultivate one’s curiosity.

    Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month

    Already subscribed? Log in


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article40,000 homes still without electricity, Europe severely disrupted
    Next articleOL regain hope, Monaco ahead thanks to a first… the results at the break!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC