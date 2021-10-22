Solidaires filed a petition against the end of free testing

The Solidaires union has filed a petition with the Council of State to request the suspension of the decree which put an end to free tests “of comfort“To detect Covid-19, Me Paul Mathonnet told AFP on Friday. The request for interim relief will be examined at the hearing on Friday afternoon, at the same time as other requests on the same subject filed by individuals, and the decision rendered probably next week, said the lawyer. Solidaires considers that the end of free tests for employees obliged to present a health pass constitutes a “disproportionate interference with the freedom to practice a profession“, And is similar”to a de facto vaccination obligation“, he said.

Asked by AFP, Solidaires underlines that its approach is part of a logic of defense of employees, and not of contesting the entire health system. “We were approached by several employees, in particular from the hotel and catering industry (…). There is discrimination for these employees“Elie Lambert, national secretary of Solidaires, told AFP.

Since October 15, Covid-19 screening tests are no longer reimbursed for people who are not fully vaccinated, with some exceptions (medical prescription, contact case, recent positive test, contraindication to the vaccine). The Defender of Rights, Claire Hédon, said on Wednesday “preoccupied“By the end of this reimbursement, which can be likened according to her to a”disguised vaccination obligation“.