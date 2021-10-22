Sony’s king full-frame camera is (even) better

Sony today announced the Alpha A7 Mark IV (A7M4), its new 24×36 sensor hybrid camera. A case which has the difficult task of succeeding a giant, the Alpha A7 Mark III (A7M3). When we tested the A7M3 at the time, we realized that it was excellent value for money. And we were not wrong: according to Sony figures, the 24×36 sensor box launched at € 2,500 in 2017 would have sold more than 200,000 copies in Europe alone.

Overwhelming everything on the way, this case was therefore a concern for Sony engineers: how to repeat the feat without walking too much on the flowerbeds of its more expensive brothers? Whether it’s the Alpha 1 at the top of the chain, the Alpha A7R Mark IV with its super-defined sensor (61 Mpix) or the Alpha A7S Mark III, king of video and bass lights. The answer was to take some technology from his brothers without making a “ all in »- that is the role of Alpha 1! And above all, to offer progress in (almost) all areas to make A7M3 owners want to switch to this new iteration.

New 33 Mpix sensor and duo of processors

The first visible progress is obviously the jump in definition of the sensor. Still using Exmor R technology (or BSI, that is to say with the circuitry behind the photodiodes, the A7M4 sensor unlocks the 24 Mpix cursor of the A7 family (A7, A7M2, A7M3) to offer almost 40 % more definition (ok, 37.5%) or 33 Mpix. A definition not very far from the 36 Mpix of the A7R, the original box of the “R” range intended for high definitions!

After 8 years of fine-tuning its 24 Mpix sensors, Sony offers a gain in definition without any loss in low-light performance, the ISO range still being 100 to 51,200 ISO. Better: the technological improvements promised by the Japanese announce a better controlled digital noise, less colorimetric turns on the skins.

The reason isn’t just on the sensor side – which still has 15 stops of dynamic range! – but also on the processing side, with not one, but two Bionz XR image processors.

A pro box buffer

Sony has retained the horses on the burst side: like the A7M3, the Alpha A7 Mark IV shoots “only” at 10 frames per second. A few years ago it was a good sports case, but with an A9 Mark II that sends 20 fps, it looks just ok! What is improving, however, is the depth of the buffer.





It is even progressing phenomenally and offers a level unparalleled to our knowledge. Judge rather: we go from 40 consecutive shots in RAW + Jpeg on the A7M3 to… 828 on the A7 Mark IV (and unlimited in RAW!). Yes, a magnificent x20 out of space, fruit of the power of the two processors (Sony claims a magnificent x8 between the Bionz X and the two Bionz XRs), the amount of onboard RAM. But also the type of memory card used. Because this buffer depth (as we say the jargon) only works when using a CF Express A card. This one already used in the A7S Mark III. There is no dual CFA / SD hybrid slot here on the other hand, only one of the two slots of the A7M4 is hybrid, the other SD only – it must be left to more high-end boxes.

Huge video potential

Without going into all the details, we remember that the A7M4 has a lot of strengths in video. Really a lot: from 7K upsampling to render 4K videos without cropping up to 60p, to Super 35 mode without pixel binning at 30p for cinema-like rendering, the camera will be a more economical alternative to the A7S Mark III.

Better yet, the A7M4 benefits from digital compensation for focus breathing. A unique force that allows Sony to compensate for a classic effect of photo optics: a variation in angular coverage when you change the focusing distance. Can be annoying in photos, the effect is unpleasant for animated sequences since the modification of the focus causes an involuntary modification of the frame – unwanted and uncontrollable movement.

However, the A7M4 incorporates technology that allows Sony to limit or even cancel this effect. The limit is to use Sony optics (and not all of them are yet supported), since these are the ones whose flaws were characterized by Japanese engineers.

To all these technologies are added the new adjustable screen A7S3 style, an even more pronounced grip, even reinforced finishes, new software menus (again like A7S3), a new viewfinder at 3.69 Mpix (against 2.36 pix in the past), AF management up to f / 22, Alpha 1-style bird tracking, etc.

The first Alpha A7 Mark III had the effect of a bomb in the market, allowing Sony to rise to number 1 in the segment. And looking at its technical sheet, the A7 Mark IV has the strengths to be a small tsunami. It remains to be seen how photographers will react now that Canon and Nikon are better established. But on paper, Sony’s technological offer is ultra-attractive!