Sophie Davant in a relationship with William Leymergie, it’s confirmed

It is finally with William Leymergie that Sophie Davant forms a couple and not an auctioneer of her show on France 2. A beautiful story that lasts several months.

This is a revelation from Closer magazine, which reveals superb photos of the couple walking the streets of Paris. They were hand in hand, leaving little room for doubt as to the nature of their relationship.

Inseparable for several months, the sparkling blonde and the former historic host of Télématin, friends for more than twenty-five years, today form a peaceful couple, ”said the publication.

However, this summer the magazine Ici Paris affirmed that William Leymergie was struggling to overcome the disappearance of his wife carried away by a heart attack.





To do this, the host of William at Noon on C8 would have chosen to “take refuge in denial to hide his suffering and mask his immense sorrow”.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t whisper to her that she is beautiful,” he said.

William Leymergie has still not spoken publicly about this disappearance.

” What matters,

it is respecting the freedom of the other, his choices and having total confidence. At one time, I said to myself, with Mary, we are two loners, who have found each other, ”he said of his wife.

