Sophie Tapie separated from her husband makes shocking confessions about her couple!

The Tapie clan has been in mourning since October 3. On that date, Bernard Tapie breathed his last at the age of 78. For several years, the businessman had been battling cancer of the stomach and esophagus. It is surrounded by his family that he was able to leave in peace in his Parisian apartment. Before his death, his daughter Sophie Tapie paid him a beautiful tribute through a sublime title entitled Phoenix. For Here on newsstands this Friday, October 22, 2021, the artist has agreed to engage in this project which was close to his heart. “I thought a lot before taking it out, for several reasons”, she analyzed to our colleagues. “The first is that I am very modest on the subject, I never talk about it. Even with my family, I never explain myself”.





During this interview, Sophie Tapie, who has always made a point of protecting her privacy, nevertheless agreed to make some confessions about her couple formed with Jean-Mathieu Marinetti. The lovebirds united for better and for worse in August 2020 in Saint-Tropez. But because of the paparazzi and the presence of Tapie family fans, the couple had to be exfiltrated in a white van. Complementary and fusional, they seem to have come together well. However, Sophie Tapie and Jean-Mathieu Marinetti would not live together. “We live at a distance. It is 8000 kilometers away, we only see each other for the right things, I feel free and there is no routine”, Enthused the little sister of Nathalie, Stéphane and Laurent. A couple made to last!

NB

See also: Death of Bernard Tapie