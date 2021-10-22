Sound Joy: Huawei and Devialet enter the portable speaker market

2

After Sound X and Sound, Huawei and Devialet are renewing their collaboration around a brand new portable speaker: the Sound Joy.

The partnership between Huawei and Devialet seems to be fruitful since two years after their first collaboration and the release of the Sound X connected speaker, the Chinese giant and the French start-up have given birth to the Sound Joy, a portable, robust and powerful Bluetooth speaker. many features. The Sound Joy does not reinvent the wheel in terms of design and presents itself, like most of its competitors (Boom 3, Charge 5, SRS-XB23…), in the form of a cylinder with an elegant and sober look. It is completely covered in fabric and has two rubber tips at the ends to absorb shocks. On one of them is a light ring flashing to the rhythm of the music, which is reminiscent of the LG XBoom Go PL7. The Sound Joy is IP67 certified, indicating increased protection against sand and dust, but also the possibility of submerging it up to 1 m deep for 30 min.



The speaker is delivered with a kind of lace to facilitate its transport.

As for the Sound X and Sound, Devialet took care of all the acoustic part of the speaker. The Sound Joy has a 10 W tweeter, a 20 W woofer and two passive radiators on the sides to support the bass. In particular, it incorporates SAM technology, owned by Devialet, which is supposed to improve distortion management and give it more bass. The Huawei speaker also includes three microphones used to adapt the sound reproduction according to the position of the speaker (standing or lying down), but also as a hands-free kit or to chat with your favorite voice assistant. The speaker communicates in Bluetooth 5.2 and it is possible to connect two devices simultaneously. Huawei wanted to simplify pairing as much as possible by integrating an NFC tag that allows you to connect your smartphone to the Sound Joy with a simple gesture or through the appearance of a connection window on MateBook PCs, as from Google Fast Pair. “Classic” pairing is still possible using one of the buttons on the back of the speaker. Huawei announces a battery life of 26 hours, approximately double that of the portable speaker market. We will be sure to verify this feat in a test to be released soon.

It is possible to pair two Sound Joys together for a stereo rendering simply by shaking the two speakers next to each other. However, you will have to wait for an update to be able to pair more than two.