Stardew Valley creator announces Haunted Chocolatier

Haunted Chocolatier is therefore the new project from the creator of Stardew Valley, who has been working on it secretly for several months. After having dedicated nearly ten years of his life to his first game (which has nevertheless sold 15 million copies), Eric Barone believes he is ready to sail to other horizons. Not too distant horizons, rest assured, since Haunted Chocolatier at first glance seems to take up the concept of Stardew Valley, by putting us here in the boots of a chocolatier arriving in a new city. “Where Stardew revolved around the sun a lot, my new game revolves more around the energy of the moon“, he explains in a post published last night.





The initial game loop first includes harvesting ingredients to make chocolate in a thousand and one different ways by melting it in a cauldron, exploring a city and talking to its inhabitants, but most of all managing a chocolate shop where little ghosts will sell our most beautiful pieces to gourmet customers. Eric Barone explains that he took a slightly more fantastic direction than in his previous game, and wants to mix the management of a shop with the appearance of magical and paranormal phenomena. The basis of the game seems to be slowly falling into place, but ConcernedApe is keen to remain a mystery about the rest of the content, above all because he himself is not sure yet: Haunted Chocolatier is still far from finished, and there is still a lot of work to do before we have a game to put in our hands.

For now, we will therefore have to be content with a simple “In development”, without any output window. The game will be released on PC first, but Eric Barone is keen to release it on all major platforms when it is possible for him. Let’s take advantage of the fact that my editor-in-chief will not read this article to formalize the black and white thing: I reserve the test for myself, Puyo, and that’s how it is.