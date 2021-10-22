Stardew Valley creator announces new RPG

Eric Barone, aka ConcernedApe, delighted players around the world with Stardew Valley a few years ago. It announces a new RPG with a similar artistic direction.

Haunted Chocolatier puts you in a RPG with simulation elements. You play a chocolatier living in a haunted castle, which will have to harvest the rarest resources and the tastiest ingredients in order to prepare the best quality chocolate possible, and of course sell it later. All while obviously managing your shop and your chocolate factory as you wish.

The game is still at an early stage of development, but we already recognize the artistic touch that had made the character of Stardew Valley. For now, the game is being developed alone by ConcernedApe, and he clarified on the game site that it would probably stay that way as long as he develops the PC version. Later, when the game is almost over, he should involve other people in the game. wear on consoles. It also stated that he would self-edit the title.





Like Stardew Valley, this would be a game where you will walk around town to meet NPCs, in a pixelated and very pretty world. But the comparison should end there, since he made it clear that it was not not from the same universe, and that the gameplay would be different. On the other hand, he specifies allow oneself to “to let go“a little more than on the first title. He has been working on Haunted Chocolatier for a year. He also specified that it would be a solo game.

Haunted Chocolatier does not yet have a release date, and we know it should be released on PC first. Console ports should follow next.

Read also :