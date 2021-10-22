Stock exchange: weather a storm without being shipwrecked



In uncertain times, making the right decisions is essential. Le Revenu advises you. (© Shutterstock)

Inflation is picking up again, central banks are becoming less accommodating, and yet the markets continue to break altitude records. A little guide to survival in case of headwinds.



“The price of the shares has reached what appears to be a permanent high plateau.” At the beginning of October 1929, Irving Fisher, professor at Yale University, was convinced that the courses had not reached their true value and would continue to grow.





We know what happened to it. On Monday, October 28, the Dow Jones Industrial Values ​​index fell by 13% and the next day again by 12%. The reputation of this brilliant economist will be severely depreciated, as will his personal fortune on the stock market.

History stutters

Of course, “history does not repeat itself”, but it stutters. Monday, October 19, 1987, Wall Street did not he experience the darkest session of its existence, with a drop of 22.6%, marking the end of a bullish cycle that began in August 1982? And what about the crash of October 2008, in reaction to the subprime financial crisis in the United States? In one week, New York gives up 21%, Paris 22% and Tokyo 24%.

In October 2021, while inflation is picking up again (+ 5.4% in the United States over one year in September, + 3.4% in the euro zone) and central banks are becoming less accommodating, it It is legitimate to wonder about the continuation of the movement and to prepare for possible headwinds. And this especially since, at the same time, Wall Street continues to prance, with a Dow Jones at more than 35,000 points, its best

Read more on LeRevenu.com