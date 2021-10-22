Stromae at Vieilles Charrues 2022 for the festival’s 30th anniversary! – Brittany







The great return of Stromae to Vieilles Charrues, it’s official! Eight years after a show that turned the Glenmor stage, the Belgian artist is the first name on the poster for the 2022 edition of the Carhaix festival. The organizers have confirmed his coming this Friday for a concert that promises to be legendary on July 14.

Stromae, withdrawn from the musical circuit since 2015, with the last album dating from 2013, returns with the track “Health”, available since Friday, October 15 on musical platforms.

Auguri Productions, turner of the interpreter of “So we dance”, “Papaoutai” and “Formidable”, announced Friday evening the other festivals in which he will participate in the summer of 2022: on June 16 at Aluna Festival, on 17 in Lyon (event not yet known), June 30 at Eurockéennes, July 3 in Garorock, July 15 at the Poupet festival, July 24 at the Paléo Festival (Switzerland) and August 17 at the Cabaret Vert. Stromae will also be showing at the Rock en Seine festival on August 28, 2022, in addition to two dates in Belgium on June 19 and July 10.





The program unveiled on December 13

The Vieilles Charrues, which will celebrate their 30th anniversary next summer, promise a grandiose edition, the program of which will be unveiled on December 13, before the ticket office opens on December 15. With the Rolling Stones, for their farewell tour? “No comment”, had simply confided the direction of the festival on October 11.

The 30th anniversary edition will also mark the return to a traditional festival, with four days of music, from July 14 to 17, 2022, and more than 80 groups spread over the four stages of the Kerampuilh site.

Canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival was held last summer in a restricted form with a maximum capacity of 5,000 people for each of the ten evenings organized. In 2019, the event attracted some 270,000 spectators over four days.