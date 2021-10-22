Stromae, M, Green Day and PNL featured in the 2022 edition

By Jean-Christophe Wasner – jc.wasner@sudouest.fr

Posted on 10/22/2021 at 8:35 p.m.

Updated on 10/22/2021 at 8:46 p.m.

The start of the program promises to be eclectic for the 25th anniversary edition of the Marmandais festival, which will take place from June 30 to July 3.

The first names have just been announced for the next edition of Garorock in Marmande (47), and the whole is a subtle blend of hip-hop, electro, French song and rock, as Christophe defended. Sabot, president of Olympia Production (owner of the festival), who came especially to Lot-et-Garonne.

For the 25th anniversary edition, the artistic director Ludovic Larbodie announced the “return of rock” with the arrival of Green Day to silence the recurring criticisms on the rap-electro turn taken by the festival (without disturbing the public ever more young and more numerous).





Alongside the Americans, two major firsts on the plain of the Filhole with the coming of M and Stromae. We will also note the presence (among others) of PNL, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, but also of Vianney, Sean Paul and Romeo Elvis.

The Stones “on track”

On the burning subject of the coming of the Rolling Stones, Christophe Sabot assures us “to do everything to bring them to Garorock”: “We are still in negotiations, it is on the right track, but as long as it is not signed, it is not ‘is not signed. New headliners will be announced at the end of November, beginning of December.

Prices: 70, 190 and 220 euros (one, three and four days).