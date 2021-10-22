Such a big sun (spoilers): Alicia and her family go missing

On October 25 in Un si grand soleil, Alicia disappears Eliott gets angry and Becker continues to suspect Tristan …

In the Monday, October 25, 2021 episode ofSuch a great sun, Eliott (Stéphane Monpetit) is happy to start a business with Alicia (Muriel Combeau). He gave her an appointment but this one does not arrive. He calls her and the number is not assigned. He goes to her house and notices that she moved with Gaspard (François Le Guen) and Sam (Montaine Frégeai). Eliott is enraged. It links Eve (Emma Colberti) and his mother tells him that Gaspard has not even come to high school. She understands that her son is in a very nervous state, she wants to join him but he pushes her away. He rushes to the prosecutor to find out more. This one obviously knew everything but he refuses to tell Eliott where the family has gone.

In a service station, Gaspard is saddened to have had to leave like this, without being able to say goodbye to his friends. Alicia takes her phone and throws it away. She wants to prevent her son from telling anyone where they are. On leaving, Gaspard accidentally drops his high school card. At the same time, Camille (Léonie Dahan Lamort) and Kira (Coline Ramos Pinto) are worried about the sudden departure of their comrade. For his part, Eliott drinks to forget …

Tristan retaliates against Becker in So Big Sun

Becker (Yvon Back) remains convinced that‘Antoine did not kill Laurent. He thinks he died after his fall. He crosses paths with Tristan (Alain Bouzigues) at the police station and he provokes him. The commissioner promises to prove that he is the murderer. At the same time, Claudine (Catherine Wilkening) gives Enzo (Téïlo Azaïs) a car! Sabine (Gaëla Le Devehat) thanks her and Also signals to her that giving such gifts will not make up for any missed opportunities. In the evening, Tristan announces to file a complaint against Clément, he considers that the latter is showing fierceness against him. He tells the prosecutor that his former best friend is seeking revenge on him for the affair he had twelve years ago with Claudine … To be continued in Such a great sun.

