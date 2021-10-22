Suspended prison sentence against Benzema

The requisitions fell in the case of the attempted blackmail against Mathieu Valbuena.

On the second day of the so-called sextape trial, which is held until Friday at the court of Versailles, the requisitions were pronounced Thursday afternoon by the two prosecutors.

The most awaited sentence requested concerned Karim Benzema, whose prosecution emphasized the conscious role in the blackmail attempt against Mathieu Valbuena, his ex-teammate with the Blues at the material time in 2015.

Against the Real striker, he was required 10 months suspended sentence and a 75,000 euro fine. His childhood friend, Karim Zenati, is under sentence of two years in prison and a fine of 5,000 euros.





Against Younes Houass, the public prosecutor claims 18 months suspended sentence and 5,000 euros fine. The heaviest sentence request goes to Mustapha Zouaoui: 4 years in prison and a fine of 15,000 euros.

Finally, Axel Angot could be sentenced to 18 months in prison and a fine of 15,000 euros. The verdict could fall Friday after the defense plea, unless reserved.